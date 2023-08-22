Mujeeb Ur Rahman becomes Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker against Pakistan (ODIs)

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023 | 08:22 pm 2 min read

Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets against Pakistan in the 1st ODI

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman starred in the 1st ODI against Pakistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, on August 22. The off-spinner was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers as Pakistan got bundled out for 201. He took three wickets for just 33 runs in 10 overs. As a result, Mujeeb became Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker against Pakistan in ODIs.

A phenomenal spell from Mujeeb

Mujeeb started the proceedings along with Fazalhaq Farooqi, who dismissed Fakhar Zaman on the match's fourth delivery. In the next over, Mujeeb sent back Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for a duck. Mujeeb then dismissed Mohammad Rizwan, who was beginning to build a partnership with Imam-ul-Haq. The Afghan spinner took his final wicket in the form of Usama Mir.

Best figures for Afghanistan against Pakistan

Mujeeb's 3/33 are now the best bowling figures by an Afghanistan bowler against Pakistan in ODI cricket. His compatriot Rashid Khan remains the only other Afghan bowler to take a three-wicket haul against Pakistan (3/46).

Most ODI wickets for Afghanistan against Pakistan

Mujeeb now has seven wickets against Pakistan in ODI cricket. He surpassed Rashid (six) to become the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan against the Men in Green in the format. Notably, Rashid and Mujeeb are the only Afghanistan bowlers with over five ODI wickets against Pakistan. The latter averages an incredible 14.28 against Pakistan, while his economy rate reads 3.33.

Mujeeb races to 89 ODI wickets

Mujeeb made his ODI debut on December 5, 2017, against Ireland. As of now, the off-spinner has played 62 ODIs and taken 89 wickets at a remarkable average of 24.58. At the age of 16 years and 325 days, he became the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in an ODI. He achieved this feat, which remains intact, against Zimbabwe in 2018.

