Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 19, 2023 | 09:38 pm 2 min read

Aayan Afzal Khan claimed 3/20 in his four overs (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmiratesCricket)

United Arab Emirates all-rounder Aayan Afzal Khan dominated proceedings in the second T20I clash against New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. The left-arm spinner claimed 3/20 in his four overs as the hosts restricted the Kiwis to 142/8 in their 20 overs. This was the 17-year-old's maiden three-wicket haul in this format as UAE dominated the Kiwis in the powerplay overs. Here's more.

A fiery spell from Khan

This was Khan's best bowling figures in T20Is. The youngster had only claimed five wickets in this format before this match. The 17-year-old knocked over Mitchell Santner in the fourth over with a ball that turned sharply. He also castled Dane Cleaver on the next delivery in the fourth over. He outfoxed Chad Bowes in the seventh over as Aryansh Sharma got him stumped.

A look at his overall stats

With his exceptional performance against NZ, Khan has raced to eight wickets in 10 T20Is at an average of 18.62. He has maintained an economy rate of 5.73. With the bat, the 17-year-old has slammed 73 runs at an average of 14.60 (Batting SR: 105.79).

Summary of the NZ innings

UAE bowled brilliantly after they invited NZ to bat. NZ had a sluggish start as none of the batters got going as Khan claimed 3/20. NZ were reduced to 37/3 in the powerplay overs. Mark Chapman and James Neesham added 53 runs taking the score beyond the 100-run mark. Chapman slammed a fine fifty to help NZ amass a respectable total of 142/8.

