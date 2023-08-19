Premier League 2023-24, 10-man Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 19, 2023 | 09:36 pm 2 min read

Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 on matchday two of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 on matchday two of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday at Anfield. Antoine Semenyo put the Cherries ahead in the third minute. Liverpool responded with goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. In the second half, Alexis Mac Allister was sent off before Diogo Jota added Liverpool's third. Here are the key stats.

Contrasting records for the two sides

As per Opta, Bournemouth have never won against the Reds at Anfield across competitions (D1 L9). In 13 Premier League games versus Liverpool, Bournemouth have conceded 39 goals, without keeping a clean sheet. Since a 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace in 2003-04, Liverpool haven't lost any of their first home league game in a season. Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 league games (W8 D5).

Salah races to 200 goals involvement in the Premier League

In 223 Premier League matches, Salah has scored 140 goals, including 138 for Liverpool. He also has 60 assists. Meanwhile, the Egyptian has scored 187 goals for the Reds in 307 appearances in all competitions.

Key numbers for Diaz and Jota

Diaz scored his 10th Premier League goal for the Reds, including two in successive matches this season. He made his 50th appearance for Liverpool in all competitions, netting his 14th goal. Jota scored his 48th Premier League goal, including 32 for Liverpool.

How did the match pan out?

Bournemouth took a deserved lead and were the better side until Liverpool responded with Diaz scoring a fine goal and Salah managing to make it 2-0 with a follow-up from a missed penalty. Mac Allister was then sent off for a foul near the Bournemouth box in the 58th minute. Liverpool saw Jota score next as Bournemouth failed to capitalize.

Massive records for Alexander-Arnold and Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his 200th Premier League appearance. As per Opta, he became the second-youngest Liverpool player to reach this milestone after Michael Owen in 2004 - 24y 034d. Salah is the first Liverpool player to either score or assist in 10 consecutive PL appearances at Anfield, besides being the first to do so in the PL since Leicester's Jamie Vardy in December 2015.

Brighton and Brentford win big

Brighton continued their brilliance, thumping Wolves 4-1 to go top of the table. They have now scored eight goals in two matches. Meanwhile, after drawing 2-2 versus Spurs, Brentford thrashed Fulham 3-0 to keep their unbeaten run this season.

