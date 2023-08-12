Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1: Key stats

Premier League 2023-24, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 on matchday one of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. Arsenal, who won the FA Community Shield earlier this week, saw Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka score in a space of six minutes. Forest pulled a goal back late on through Taiwo Awoniyi in the 82nd minute. Arsenal will be happy with the three points in the end.

How did the match pan out?

Nketiah handed Arsenal the lead in the 26th minute with Gabriel Martinelli doing some neat work. Nketiah's drilled shot took a deflection past Matt Turner. Six minutes later, Saka added his side's second with a thunderous strike from 25 yards out. Arsenal were in control before Forest substitutes Anthony Elanga and Awoniyi combined on the counter to pull one goal back.

A look at the key numbers registered

As per Opta, Arsenal are now unbeaten in 10 league home games against Forest (W6 D4). Forest have now lost their opening league game in each of the last five campaigns. Saka netted his 32nd Premier League goal. He also has 26 assists. Meanwhile, making his 94th appearance, Martinelli registered his 13th assist. Nketiah scored his 15th PL goal (90th appearance).

A look at the match stats

Arsenal registered 15 attempts with seven shots being on target. They dominated the show in terms of ball possession (79%). Arsenal had 763 passes with a 90% pass accuracy. They also won eight corners.

Do you know?

As per Opta, Awoniyi became the first Forest player to score in five successive Premier League games after Stan Collymore, who scored six in March-April 1995.

