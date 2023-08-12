Paris Saint-Germain sign Ousmane Dembele for £43.5m: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 12, 2023 | 05:01 pm 2 min read

Dembele has signed a five-year contract with PSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain have roped in Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona for £43.5m. The Parisians triggered the 50m euros release clause present in his contract to lure him away from Spain. Dembele will be a vital addition to PSG's forward line as he provides versatility and goals as he joins his hometown club. The Frenchman has signed a five-year deal with PSG. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

PSG are preparing for life beyond Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and therefore they have made a lot of signings this season which include the arrival of Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, and Lee Kang-in in attacking positions. Amidst them, Dembele is a big name and the Parisians will hope that he flourishes for his hometown club under the tutelage of new manager Luis Enrique.

A look at Dembele's career stats

Dembele rose through the ranks at Stade Rennais. The winger featured in 29 appearances for Rennes while netting 12 goals. He then moved to Germany to join Borussia Dortmund in 2016. Dembele played 50 matches for the club scoring 10 times. Lastly, he joined FC Barcelona in 2017 and went on to represent in 185 matches, netting 40 goals and making 42 assists.

A look at his journey with FC Barcelona

Dembele joined Barcelona for the then-record fee of 147 million euros as the Catalans replaced him with Neymar, who left for PSG. But he suffered a lot of injuries throughout his six-year stint in Spain. In 127 La Liga appearances for Barcelona, he scored 24 times (A34). Last season, he featured in 25 La Liga games while scoring five times and providing seven assists.

Breaking down Dembele's 2022-23 La Liga stats

As mentioned, Dembele returned with five goals and seven assists from 25 La Liga appearances last season. As per Opta, out of his 36 shots (excluding blocks) 17 were on target. He hit the woodwork twice and created 41 chances. He clocked a pass accuracy of 83.38%. Dembele made 19 tackles and completed 53 take-ons.

A look at Dembele's trophy cabinet

Dembele opened his account by winning the DFB-Pokal for Dortmund in the 2016-17 season. For Barcelona, he bagged three La Liga titles in the 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2022-23 seasons. He won the Copa del Rey twice in 2017-18 and 2020-21 and also won a couple of Supercopa de Espana honors in 2018 and 2022-23. Dembele won the FIFA 2018 World Cup with France.

