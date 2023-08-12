Bayern Munich: Decoding their top 5 most expensive transfers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 12, 2023 | 03:35 pm 3 min read

Harry Kane becomes Bayern's most expensive transfer (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham for a club-record fee of £100m in package, including add-ons. Bayern were desperate to land Kane and will feel elated in getting an elite goalscorer. Bayern are the richest club in Bundesliga and hold the most expensive signings to date. On Saturday, they broke the bank for Kane. Here we decode Bayern's most expensive signings.

Bayern roped in Napoli defender Kim Min-jae for €50m

﻿Bayern bolstered their defence with the signing of Napoli's Kim Min-jae earlier this summer. They triggered his release clause of €50m (£43m). The South Korean was one of the best in the world last season and played a big role in helping Napoli win Serie A. Min-jae represented Napoli in 45 matches, scoring twice. Before that, he featured in 40 appearances for Fenerbahce.

Sane joined Bayern from Manchester City for £54.8m

Bayern Munich snapped up Manchester City winger Leroy Sane for £54.8m in 2020. They initially paid £44.7m with a series of add-ons. Sane featured in 135 matches for City scoring 39 goals. He won the Premier League twice under Pep Guardiola (2017-18 and 2018-19). The winger has done reasonably well for Bayern winning three consecutive Bundesliga titles while scoring 38 times in 133 appearances.

Matthijs de Ligt made his move to Bayern for £65.6m

Bayern swooped in for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt for £65.6m last year. De Ligt represented Juventus in 117 games winning the Serie A in 2019-20 and the Coppa Italia in the 2020-21 season. Before that, he rose through the ranks at Ajax, making 117 appearances and scoring 13 times. De Ligt has settled in at Bayern seamlessly, winning the Bundesliga 2022-23.

Bayern landed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for £68m

The German champions roped in Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for £68m in 2019, adding more versatility to the backline. He rose through the ranks at Atletico Madrid and made 110 appearances for the Rojiblancos. Hernandez also featured in 107 appearances for Bayern winning the Bundesliga title consecutive four times since 2019-20. The versatile defender has now left Bayern to join PSG this summer.

Harry Kane joins Bayern for a record fee from Tottenham

Harry Kane becomes Bayern's most expensive transfer to date as they signed the Englishman from Tottenham. He has signed a four-year deal with the Bavarians and will earn close to £400,000 per week. Kane is Tottenham's record goal-scorer with 280 goals to this name in 435 appearances. He is the second-highest Premier League goal-scorer with 213 goals in 320 matches.

