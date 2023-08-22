BWF World Championships 2023: India's Lakshya Sen reaches last 16

Sports

BWF World Championships 2023: India's Lakshya Sen reaches last 16

Written by Parth Dhall August 22, 2023 | 07:38 pm 2 min read

Lakshya Sen claimed a 21-11, 21-12 win to reach last 16

Eleventh seed Lakshya Sen qualified for the last 16 of the 2023 BWF World Championships after beating Korea's Jeon Hyeokon Jin on Tuesday. The Indian shuttler claimed a straight-game win (21-11, 21-12) in just 36 minutes. Sen, who bagged a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will be eyeing his second podium finish in the championships. Here are the key stats.

Sen eyes his maiden BWF World Championships title

Sen is vying to win his first BWF World Championships title. The youngster, who won the bronze medal in 2021, had a topsy-turvy start this year. However, he has bounced back recently, winning the Canadian Open and reaching the semi-finals in US and Japan, respectively. The Indian shuttler has a win-loss record of 23-15 in 2023.

Sen, India's gold medalist at CWG 2022

In 2022, Sen trounced Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong to claim a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian shuttler staged a comeback after trailing to overcome the world number 42 across three games (19-21, 21-9, 21-16). Notably, Sen had claimed a medal in his debut run at the Games. He would hope to replicate this in the ongoing World Championships.

Sen beat Georges Julien Paul in the opening round

In his opening round, Sen played and won with similar tenacity. He reached the second round after defeating Mauritius's Georges Julien Paul on Monday. The Indian shuttler claimed a straight-game win (21-12, 21-7) in just 25 minutes.

Share this timeline