Commonwealth Games: India's Lakshya Sen wins gold medal in badminton

Written by V Shashank Aug 08, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Lakshya Sen fought well in his maiden CWG run (Source: Twitter/@lakshya_sen)

India's rising sensation Lakshya Sen trounced Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong to snatch gold in the men's singles category in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). He staged a comeback after trailing to overcome the world number 42 across three games (19-21, 21-9, 21-16). Sen has claimed a medal in his debut run at the Games. Earlier, PV Sindhu bagged gold in women's singles.

Match How did the match pan out?

It was a neck-and-neck duel on offer in the first game. Sen took an early lead of 5-4, but the Malaysian bounced back and made the former sweat for every single point thereafter. Sen eventually fell short (19-21). In the second game, the Indian was trailing at 6-8 but rallied himself to 21-9. He dealt in smashes to pocket the third game.

Run Sen's run to the CWG men's singles final

Sen, who bagged a first-round bye, thumped Saint Helena's Vernon Smeed (21-4, 21-5) in R32. He overcame Australia's Lin Ying Xiang in straight games (21-9, 21-16) in the round of 16 In quarters, Sen rallied past Mauritius' Georges Julien Paul (21-12, 21-11). In the semi-finals, the 21-year-old prevailed against Singapore's Jason Teh Jia Heng (21-10, 18-21, 21-16) in a three-setter.

Mixed team Sen bags silver in mixed team event in 2022 CWG

India topped the Group A standings, having beaten Pakistan (5-0), Sri Lanka (5-0), and Australia (4-1). In the quarters, India bested South Africa 3-0. Sen outfoxed Carden Kokora (21-5, 21-6) in the second game. India beat Singapore 3-0 in the semis, with Sen clinching a 21-18, 21-15 win over Loh Kean Yew. India failed to overcome Malaysia (1-3) in the final.

Accolades A look at Sen's note-worthy accolades

Sen is a former world junior number one shuttler. He snared silver and bronze at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and World Junior Championships, respectively. He made a bronze medal finish at the 2020 Asia Team Championships. Earlier this year, he ended up as the runner-up at the All England Championships. He also won gold in the men's team event in Thomas Cup, Bangkok.

CWG Presenting India's performance in badminton at CWG

India are the third-most successful nation in badminton at CWG. To date, India have won 30 medals which include eight gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze. England (110) and Malaysia (68) are the top two nations in terms of medals. Saina Nehwal grabbed a gold medal in women's singles in the 2018 edition. Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap (men's singles) claimed gold in 2014.