Sports

Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu bags gold in women's singles final

Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu bags gold in women's singles final

Written by V Shashank Aug 08, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Sindhu's wait for gold in women' singles at CWG ended on Monday (Source: Twitter/@Pvsindhu1)

India's PV Sindhu outclassed Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 to claim gold in the women's singles category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Notably, it is Sindhu's maiden gold at the Games, having settled with silver in 2018 (Gold Coast). India now boasts a total of four medals in badminton alone, besides a total of 56 across sports. Here are further details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sindhu looked focused and dished out superb drop shots to take a 15-9 lead in the first game. The Canadian clawed her way back, but the former was too good to lose. In the second game, Sindhu was off to a 9-3 lead but lost points to find herself at 13-10. Sindhu, however, put up an empathic display to pocket the duel.

2022 Sindhu's journey in women's singles in 2022 CWG

Sindhu, who received a bye for the first round, bested Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq in the round of 32 (21-4, 21-11). She then reached the quarter-finals by beating Uganda's Husina Kobigabe 21-10, 21-9. In the semis, she beat Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in a hard-fought duel (19-21, 21-14, 21-18). And now, she thumped Michelle in the final.

Performance How has Sindhu fared at CWG?

Sindhu is a three-time medallist in women's singles at the Commonwealth Games. She pocketed bronze in 2014, having lost to Malaysia's Tee Jing Yi 23-21, 21-9. However, the ace shuttler was a notch above in 2018. She snared silver as she lost to fellow countrywoman Saina Nehwal 21-18, 23-21. And now, a gold in 2022. Sindhu also has a gold through 2018 mixed doubles.

Mixed team Sindhu wins silver in mixed team event in 2022 CWG

India were bested by Malaysia 3-1 in the final. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia (21-18, 21-15). Sindhu drew level against Jin Wei Goh, beating her in straight games (22-20, 21-17). World number 42, Ng Tze Yong, downed Kidambi Srikanth 21-19, 6-21, 21-16. P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly then succumbed to an 18-21, 17-21 defeat.

CWG How has India fared in badminton at CWG?

India is the third-most successful nation in badminton at CWG. To date, India has won 29 medals which include eight gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze medals. England (110) and Malaysia (67) are the top two nations in terms of medals. Saina Nehwal grabbed a gold medal in women's singles in the 2018 edition. Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap (men's singles) claimed gold in 2014.