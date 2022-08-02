Sports

Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur claims his third successive CWG medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 02, 2022, 09:40 pm 2 min read

Vikas has once again won a CWG medal (Photo credit: Twitter/@ianuragthakur)

Indian heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur continued his supreme form at the Commonwealth Games. Thakur has bagged a silver in the men's 96kg at the 2022 CWG Tuesday. The seasoned Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second in Birmingham. He has now claimed his third successive CWG medal across three editions. Here's more.

CWG A second silver at CWG for Thakur

Tuesday's achievement was Thakur's second silver medal at the CWG. He had finished second in the 2014 Glasgow edition as well. Notably, at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, Thakur had returned with a bronze medal. In 2014, he won in the 85kg category and in 2018, he won in the 94kg category.

Information Don Opeloge wins gold; Rainibogi takes home bronze

On Tuesday, Samoa's Don Opeloge 381kg (171kg+210kg) bettered his 2018 CWG silver by clinching the gold medal with a record breaking performance. Meanwhile, Fiji's Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi took home the bronze with a total effort of 343kg (155kg+188kg).

C'Ships A five-time medalist at the Commonwealth Championships

Besides his three CWG medals, Vikas has won five medals at the Commonwealth Championships. He won the silver in 2013 and gold in 2015 (85kg category). In 2017 Gold Coast, he took home a bronze (94kg category). In 2019 and 2021, he won a gold and bronze respectively in the 96kg category.

Information Thakur impresses on the day

In the snatch event, Thakur had three clean lifts of 149kg, 153kg and 155kg. In the clean and jerk, he lifted 187kg before succeeding in his second attempt of 191kg. With a silver medal assured, Thakur went for 198kg in the third, but was unsuccessful.