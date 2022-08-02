Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian men's table tennis team wins gold medal

Commonwealth Games: Indian men's table tennis team wins gold medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 02, 2022, 08:36 pm 2 min read

Achanta Sharath Kamal lost his match but India stood tall (Photo credit: Twitter/@sharathkamal1)

The Indian men's table tennis team clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. India defeated Singapore 3-1 in the final. Harmeet Desai won the deciding contest for India to give his side the lead and title, beating Clarence Chew 11-8, 11-5, 11-6. With this win, the Indian's men team has won its second successive gold medal at the CWG.

Twitter Post Indian men's TT team bags gold

3⃣rd GOLD FOR MEN'S TEAM 🏓🏓 at #CommonwealthGames 🔥🔥🔥#TeamIndia🇮🇳 defeat Team Singapore 🇸🇬 3️⃣-1️⃣ in the FINAL, defending their 2018 CWG 🥇



Bringing home 1️⃣1️⃣th Medal for India at @birminghamcg22



Superb Champions!!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022

1/1 pic.twitter.com/MgIcBmMl2o — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022

Final How did the finale pan out?

India's doubles team Desai and Sathiyan won their first game 13-11 and clinced the second 11-7 to go 2-0 up. The third game was easier as they closed it down 11-5. Achanta Sharath Kamal lost his match against Chew (7-11, 14-12, 3-11, 11-9). Sathiyan won his match next against Koen Pang (12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4) to make it 2-1. Desai than won his match.

Performance Indian men's team performance at CWG

Before this gold medal at 2022 CWG, India had won the 2018 men's team event in table tennis. Prior to that, they failed to win a medal at the 2014 CWG. In 2010, the men's team had won the bronze medal. In 2006, they had won the gold medal, beating Singapore in the final. In 2002, India won the bronze medal.

Team India India beat Nigeria and Bangladesh in semis and quarters

India downed Nigeria in the semis (3-0). Harmeet and Sathiyan won their doubles match early on before Sharath Kamal beat Aruna Quadri by a 3-1 margin. In the next match, Sathiyan won a close contest against Olajide Omotayo to seal the deal. In the quarter-finals, India beat Bangladesh 3-0. Harmeet and Sathiyan won their doubles match. Kamal and Sathiyan won their respective singles.

Do you know? India maintained a 100% record in the group stage

Earlier, India had beaten Singapore to reach the quarter-finals. It was a fitting 3-0 win for the Indian men's team. Prior to that, they beat Northern Ireland and Barbados by 3-0 margins each in the group stage.