Badminton: Rankireddy-Shetty lose to Fernaldi and Sukamuljo in second match

The world number 10 Indian duo could never get into any kind of rhythm

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a straight-game loss to world number one Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in their second Group A match at the Olympics on Monday. The world number 10 Indian duo could never get into any kind of rhythm and lost 13-21, 12-21 in 32 minutes against the top-seeded team.

Indian pair will next meet England's Ben Lane, Sean Vendy

It was their ninth defeat to the Indonesian pair in as many meetings. Fernaldi and Sukamuljo are now at the top of the group, while Rankireddy and Shetty are on the second spot. The Indians will look forward to beating England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, who had also suffered a defeat against the famed Indonesians.

Chinese Taipei pair won against the English duo

World number three Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin, the fourth team in Group A, also notched up a win against the English duo to stay in contention. The match started with short rallies with both the parties moving neck and neck till 6-6. The Indonesians then reeled off five straight points to enter the break with four advantage points.

Shetty took a medical timeout due to a hurt toe

Sukamuljo was simply sensational in front of the court, using his high racquet speed to perfection. At 9-13, Shetty took a medical timeout after he seemed to have hurt his toe. After the resumption, the Indonesian pair continued to dominate the proceedings, grabbed eight game points, and converted in the second attempt to take a 1-0 lead.

The Indonesian duo forced the Indians into committing errors

The Indians seemed to have worked out a strategy early in the second game to lead 6-3, but the Indonesian combo turned it around soon to lead 9-7 with four straight points. Sukamuljo and Fernaldi entered the break with a three-point lead after the former sent the shuttle to Rankireddy's body. The duo forced the Indians into committing errors and move to 15-10.

A net error gave Indonesia eight match points

It was one-way traffic mostly as the Indonesian duo stepped up the intensity to move to 18-10. A net error gave Indonesia eight match points and they sealed it when Shetty went to the net. Rankireddy and Shetty shocked the world's number three pair of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei in their opening match in Group A on Saturday.

PV Sindhu made a winning start on Sunday

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu also made a winning start to her women's singles campaign, with a straight-game victory over Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova on Sunday. However, B Sai Praneeth lost his opening match to Misha Zilberman of Israel in the men's singles.