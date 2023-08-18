1st T20I: McCarthy's fifty powers Ireland to 139/7 versus India

Sports

1st T20I: McCarthy's fifty powers Ireland to 139/7 versus India

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 18, 2023 | 09:45 pm 2 min read

McCarthy slammed 33-ball 51 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland managed 139/7 in their 20 overs in the first T20I versus India at the Malahide Cricket Stadium. Opting to field, India were exceptional with the ball as they restricted the run flow for Ireland in powerplay overs. However, a fifty from Barry McCarthy helped them reach a respectable total. Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each. Here's more.

India pick four wickets in the powerplay overs

The Indian bowlers were all over the Irishmen as Bumrah struck twice in his very first over, removing Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker with his second and fifth balls respectively. Krishna opened his account in T20Is as he removed Harry Tector. Ravi Bishnoi also outfoxed Paul Stirling in the sixth over as the hosts finished the first six overs at a paltry 30/4.

Ireland consolidate in 7-15 overs

Krishna removed George Dockrell in the seventh over to reduce Ireland to 31/5. Since then, Campher added 28 runs with Mark Adair before the latter perished. Campher continued his exploits adding more runs with Barry McCarthy, steading the ship for the hosts. Ireland scored 56 runs in the middle overs and only lost the wicket of Adair.

Bumrah shines on his return

Bumrah returned to international cricket after a long hiatus and he instantly made his presence felt with two wickets in the first over. He knocked over Balbirnie with his second delivery of the match. He returned again four balls later as Tucker tried to ramp him but spooned a catch to Sanju Samson. With 2/24, Bumrah has raced to 72 wickets in 61 T20Is.

McCarthy slams his maiden T20I fifty

McCarthy came to the crease when Ireland were 59/6 and he added 57 runs with Campher taking the target to 116/7 as the latter perished. McCarthy kept going as he slammed four sixes and as many fours in his 33-ball 51*. This was McCarthy's maiden T20I fifty, amassing 269 runs in 43 T20Is. He helped Ireland add 52 runs in the last five overs.

Share this timeline