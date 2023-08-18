Top four contenders in the Serie A 2023-24 season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 18, 2023 | 09:01 pm 3 min read

Napoli won their first Serie A league title last season after 33 years

Serie A has been one of the most competitive leagues in Europe in recent times. The league has seen four different winners in the last four seasons. With the new season starting on August 18, Napoli will be looking to defend their crown while the others will look to dethrone the Partenopei. There are plenty of good teams who can challenge Napoli. Here's more.

Napoli won the title last year

Napoli, under the tutelage of manager Luciano Spalletti, won their first Serie A title after a span of 33 years last season. It was an emotional moment for the club, players and also the fans who have waited for so long. However, with new manager Rudi Garcia's arrival at the helm, the Partenopei will aim to defend their crown with all their might.

Redemption time for AC Milan

AC Milan have bolstered their roster with the arrivals of Christian Pulisic, Samuel Chukwueze and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Stefano Pioli's men are focused to win the Serie A title this time as they aim to replicate the 2021-22 season when they bagged the league honor. The Rossoneri will look to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Serie A last season.

Inter Milan chasing first league title since the 2020-21 season

Inter Milan will be looking to leave no stone unturned to win the upcoming Serie A 2023-24 season. The Nerazzurri have won the league title 19 times, tied with arch-rivals AC Milan in the second-highest position behind Juventus (36). With arrivals like Marcus Thuram, Carlos Augusto and Yann Sommer, Inter have strengthened different departments as Simone Inzaghi aims to win their 20th league title.

Record Serie A champions looking to rebuild

Juventus had a tumultuous last season where they saw a 10-point deduction and heavy fine as they were caught guilty of financial irregularities and false accounting. The Bianconeri finished seventh last season but with problems resolved, they have the capability to finish in the top four in the upcoming season. With Massimiliano Allegri at the helm, Juventus may also aim for the title.

Lazio and AS Roma will also be in the mix

Lazio finished second last season and will look to build on that momentum. Maurizio Sarri has added some exciting players as the Biancocelesti will look to punch above their weight again. Roma under Jose Mourinho is the dark horse of the league. With arrivals like Housem Aouar, Renato Sanches and Evan Ndicka, Roma have bolstered their ranks to challenge for the top four positions.

