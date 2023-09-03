Bumrah to miss Asia Cup match versus Nepal: Here's why

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 03, 2023 | 09:37 pm 2 min read

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be missing the upcoming Asia Cup encounter versus Nepal on Monday. As per a report in News18, Bumrah has left for Mumbai for the birth of his first child. He will be returning for the Super 4 matches. Recently, Bumrah made a return to international cricket for the tour of Ireland after a long-term injury.

India could be up for a hectic Super Four

As per Cricbuzz, the Asia Cup's original schedule could see India, should they qualify, face Pakistan in a Super Four encounter on September 10. The other fixtures are likely on September 12 and 15, the opposition for which is still not decided. Two teams between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will qualify. The final will be on September 17 should India advance.

India-Pakistan match got called off

On Saturday, rain played spoilsport as the 2023 Asia Cup Group A clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was called off. India managed 266/10 in 48.5 overs, setting Pakistan a target of 267. However, persistent rainfall led to the match getting called off. Both teams get one point each and Pakistan are through to the Super Fours. Pakistan humbled Nepal earlier.

India face Nepal on Monday

India will be facing Nepal on Monday. The two sides are set to meet for the first time in international cricket. As per reports, rain can play its part. India will progress with a win or an NR.

