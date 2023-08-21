AFG vs PAK: Decoding Babar Azam's struggles against Rashid Khan

Sports

AFG vs PAK: Decoding Babar Azam's struggles against Rashid Khan

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 21, 2023

Babar has fallen prey to Rashid seven times (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan are gearing up to meet Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series, starting on August 22. With the Asia Cup 2023 being just around the corner, both sides will look to brush up their skills. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan would be critical to the success of their respective sides. Here we decode their battle.

Seven dismissals against Babar

Babar has certainly struggled against Rashid, falling prey to him once in two ODI meetings. Meanwhile, the two stalwarts have locked horns seven times in T20 cricket as well. Rashid has dismissed the talismanic batter six times in these meetings, conceding 79 runs off 65 balls. The Pakistan captain has a paltry average of 13.16 in this battle.

Has Babar struggled against leg-spinners?

One of the finest batters going around, Babar has decent numbers against leg-spinners in ODIs. He has fallen prey to them eight times in 46 innings while his strike rate in this regard reads 95.38. Meanwhile, 119 of Rashid's 167 ODI wickets have come against right-handers. The leggie's average and economy rate in this regard reads 17.85 and 4.12, respectively.

Best bowling average in ODIs

With 167 wickets in 89 games at an economy of 4.14, Rashid is Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in ODIs. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls. His 7/18 versus West Indies in June 2017 are the fourth-best figures in ODI history. His ODI bowling average of 18.52 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 50 wickets in the format.

Fastest to 5,000 ODI runs

Earlier this year, Babar became the fastest batter to complete 5,000 ODI runs, accomplishing the feat in 97 innings. Babar has now raced to 5,089 runs in 100 games at a splendid average of 59.17. He has 18 tons and 26 fifties with his highest score being 158. In 2023, he has so far hammered 425 ODI runs at 53.12.

