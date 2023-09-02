Rain plays spoilsport as India-Pakistan match gets called off

Sports

Rain plays spoilsport as India-Pakistan match gets called off

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 02, 2023 | 10:27 pm 3 min read

Both teams get one point each and Pakistan are through to the Super Fours (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Rain played spoilsport as the 2023 Asia Cup Group A clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has been called off. India managed 266/10 in 48.5 overs, setting Pakistan a target of 267. However, persistent rainfall led to the match getting called off. Both teams get one point each and Pakistan are through to the Super Fours. Pakistan humbled Nepal earlier.

Pakistan bowled India out for 266

After opting to bat, India were put under pressure before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya bailed the side out. Both players missed out on deserved centuries. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah were excellent and kept India under wraps. Shaheen finished with a four-wicket haul. Naseem and Rauf claimed respective three-fers. For India, Kishan and Pandya slammed 80-plus scores.

Afridi dismantles India with a four-wicket haul

Afridi returned with 4/35 in 10 overs as the Men in Blue were folded for 266 in 48.5 overs. He took two wickets in the powerplay and claimed two more in the end overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, 31 of his ODI wickets have come in the powerplay. He has an average of 23.41 and an economy rate of 4.91 in this regard.

Shaheen sends back Rohit and Kohli

India started on a cautious note before a slight drizzle led to a stop of play. After resumption, Rohit Sharma was sent back to the hut by Shaheen after the former's defense was broken. In Shaheen's next over, he sent back talisman Virat Kohli. A short of length ball outside off saw Kohli look to play for the drive and he was castled.

Iyer fails on his return

Shreyas Iyer came out at number four and looked positive at the start. He slammed a couple of boundaries. However, a short ball from Rauf saw Iyer smash the same straight to midwicket where Fakhar Zaman claimed a superb catch.

A record stand between Kishan and Pandya

India were reduced to 66/4 in 14.1 overs. From there on, Kishan and Pandya delivered the goods, adding a valiant 138-run stand for the fifth wicket which is now India's best fifth-wicket stand in the Asia Cup. It's also the 3rd-highest stand for the fifth wicket in the Asia Cup overall.

Kishan and Pandya shine for India

Kishan scored 82, smashing nine fours and two sixes. Pandya struck 87 from 90 balls. He managed seven fours and a six. Pandya has raced to 1,753 runs, slamming his second ODI fifty against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Kishan smashed his fourth successive ODI fifty.

A look at the bowlers

Shaheen was the pick of the bowlers. He has 82 wickets in just 41 ODIs at an economy of 5.36. Naseem and Rauf were solid as well and claimed respective three-fers. Naseem finished with 3/36 from 8.5 overs. Rauf managed 3/58 from nine overs. Shadab Khan proved to be costly, conceding 0/57 from nine overs. Mohammad Nawaz gave away 55 from eight overs.

Share this timeline