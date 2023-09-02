Premier League 2023-24, Nottingham Forest pip Chelsea 1-0: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 10:17 pm 2 min read

Nottingham Forest secured their second win in the 2023-24 Premier League (Photo credit: X/@NFFC)

Nottingham Forest registered their second win of the 2023-24 Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Anthony Elanga's goal in the 48th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides as Steve Cooper's men were brilliant on the night. Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their second defeat of the new Premier League season. Here's more.

Nottingham Forest scripted this record against Chelsea

As per Opta, this is only the second win for Forest against Chelsea in the last 15 away games in all competitions (2W, D5, L8). This is their first win over Chelsea in all competitions since the 2-0 win in January 1997. Forest were winless in the last nine clashes against Chelsea before this match. Chelsea drew both 2022-23 Premier League meetings against Forest.

Elanga has scored four away goals in the Premier League

Elanga has now scored four Premier League goals away from home. This season, the youngster provided an assist against Arsenal and now scored against Chelsea. Interestingly, the Swedish winger has scored all four goals in the Premier League in away matches. He has made 43 league appearances and provided four assists. This was Elanga's first goal of the 2023-24 season.

A look at key stats

Chelsea registered 21 shots while Nottingham Forest attempted seven shots. However, the visitors had three shots on target in comparison to Chelsea's two. The Blues clocked 76% possession while raking up 696 passes to Forest's 228 passes. Chelsea earned seven corners and still couldn't score.

Some more match stats

Nottingham Forest secured only one away win in 19 games in the 2022-23 season. They have already matched that feat this season in their first three away matches. Chelsea have now won only once in their last 10 home league games. Notably, it was also Matt Turner's first Premier League clean sheet in Nottingham Forest colors. He joined the club this summer from Arsenal

How did the match pan out?

Chelsea started the game with great energy and saw some of their efforts get denied. Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher had great opportunities. Taiwo Awoniyi got a couple of chances but he was extremely wasteful. However, he redeemed himself in the second half when Elanga scored from his assist on the counter-attack. Chelsea came close but it wasn't enough to beat Turner in goal.

