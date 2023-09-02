Haaland breaks Premier League record as Manchester City trounce Fulham

As per Opta, Haaland has broken Andrew Cole's record (43 games) to become the fastest player to reach 50 goals and assists in the competition

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City produced a cracking display against Fulham on matchday four of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Julian Alvarez opened City's scoring in the 31st minute before Tim Ream equalized minutes later. Nathan Ake scored a controversial goal in added minutes of the first half. Haaland scored three in the second as City humbled Fulham 5-1.

City rule the table with a 100% record

City have now won four matches on the bounce and five in all competitions since their FA Community Shield defeat against Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side is top of the Premier League table with 12 points. City have scored 11 goals, besides conceding two.

50-goal involvement for Haaland in 39 Premier League games

After scoring 52 goals for City in all competitions last season, Haaland has continued at his dominating best this season too. In four Premier League games this season, he has six goals and an assist. All of his goals this season have come in the Premier League. In 39 Premier League games, Haaland has raced to 42 goals. He has nine assists.

Fastest to the feat

City smash these records against sorry Fulham

As per Opta, Man City have now won 15 successive matches in all competitions versus Fulham. Fulham are also winless in each of their last 13 visits to the Etihad across competitions (D2 L11). For the eighth time, City have won their first four Premier League games in a campaign and for the second time under Guardiola (also 2016-17).

Key Premier League numbers for Foden and Alvarez

Phil Foden assisted Ake with a brilliant corner kick. He has registered his 21st Premier League assist. Making his 35th appearance in the Premier League, Alvarez scored his 11th goal.

How did the match pan out?

Mateo Kovacic's superb through ball for Haaland saw the latter set up Alvarez for the opener. Fulham responded almost immediately as Ream scored from a corner. Ake then scored his side's second from a corner after being left free. After a VAR check, the goal stood. In the second half, Haaland completed his hat-trick. He now has seven hat-tricks for City.

