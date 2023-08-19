Mohamed Salah becomes the fifth-highest scorer for Liverpool: Key stats

Mohamed Salah becomes the fifth-highest scorer for Liverpool: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 19, 2023 | 11:03 pm 2 min read

Salah has 187 goals for Liverpool (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Mohamed Salah has become the fifth-highest scorer for Liverpool after scoring versus Bournemouth on matchday two of the Premier League 2023-24 season. After providing an assist in Liverpool's opening match versus Chelsea, Salah scored on the follow-up after seeing his penalty get saved. Salah has now raced to 187 goals for the Reds, surpassing club legend Steven Gerrard (186). Here are the stats.

Salah gets ahead of Gerrard

Salah's 187 goals in 307 matches for Liverpool sees him stay only behind Ian Rush (336), Roger Hunt (259) Gordon Hodgson (241), and Billy Liddell (228). Former Liverpool skipper Gerrard scored 186 times in 710 appearances. Salah also has 75 assists for the club.

Salah races to 200 goals involvement in the Premier League

In 223 Premier League matches, Salah has scored 140 goals, including 138 for Liverpool. He also has 60 assists, taking his goals involvement to 200. Salah is now the 14th player in Premier League history to score 140-plus goals. Out of his 140 goals, 20 have been penalties. He has 359 shots on target from 834 attempts. He has created 87 big chances.

Salah achieves this unique record in Liverpool's win over Bournemouth

As per Opta, Salah is the first Liverpool player to either score or assist in 10 consecutive Premier League appearances at Anfield. Meanwhile, he has also become the first player to do so in 10 straight home appearances in the top flight since Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy in December 2015 (10).

Breaking down Salah's goals for Liverpool

Salah has 138 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League (highest). He is also the club's highest scorer in the Champions League (42). He has scored five times in the FA Cup, once in the League Cup, and once in the FA Community Shield.

