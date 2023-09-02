Brennan Johnson becomes Tottenham's third-most expensive signing: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 09:02 pm 2 min read

Brennan Johnson has netted 29 goals in 109 appearances for Nottingham Forest (Photo credit: X@SpursOfficial)

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson joined Tottenham Hotspur for £47.5m on deadline day. Johnson has signed a six-year deal with the North London outfit. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was looking to bolster their options in attack and therefore they identified Johnson as their primary target. The Welsh forward is Tottenham's most expensive signing of the summer and third overall after Tanguy Ndombele and Richarlison.

Why does this story matter?

Tottenham's biggest loss in this window was letting Harry Kane leave for Bayern. Therefore Postecoglou wanted more options in attack so that the players could collectively take up the goal-scoring burden. Johnson provides great versatility as he can play off the main striker and can also slot in on either flank. The youngster boasts great speed and has a knack for scoring goals.

A look at the career stats

Johnson started his career at Nottingham Forest's youth academy. He played four matches for Nottingham Forest's Under-18 team and scored five goals. He rose through the ranks and eventually made the jump to Nottingham Forest senior team in 2019. He played 49 matches for Lincoln City on loan, netting 13 goals. He featured in 109 matches and scored 29 goals for Forest (A12).

Breaking down Johnson's numbers in the 2022-23 Premier League season

The 22-year-old forward has featured in 38 matches in the 2022-23 Premier League, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. Johnson created 28 chances. As per Opta, he completed 277 out of 441 attempted passes, clocking 62.81% passing accuracy. Out of his 46 shots (excluding blocks), only 27 were on target. Johnson won 18 aerial and 89 ground duels. He completed 34 take-ons.

A look at his stats for Nottingham Forest

Johnson has featured in 109 matches for Nottingham Forest, scoring 29 goals. He has scored eight goals in 41 Premier League matches. The youngster has netted 16 goals in 50 Championship fixtures. He also played in three Championships playoffs and returned with two goals. Johnson played six FA Cup matches and scored once while he netted two goals in nine EFL Cup clashes.

Johnson has represented Wales in 20 matches

Johnson played for the England Under-17 team before making the switch to Wales in 2018. He made his debut against the USA in November 2020. His first international goal came against Belgium in June 2022. Johnson has earned 20 international caps and scored two goals.

