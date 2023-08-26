Alexis Sanchez re-signs for Inter Milan: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 26, 2023 | 04:21 pm 3 min read

Sanchez featured in 109 matches and scored 20 times for Inter Milan (Photo credit: Twitter/@Inter)

Inter Milan have reached full agreement to sign Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer. The 34-year-old will be donning the Nerazzurri colors for the second time in his career after accepting a short-term deal. Sanchez ended his three-year stay at Inter last season by joining Marseille. He was a fan favorite at the San Siro. Here we will decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Sanchez will be a backup option for manager Simone Inzaghi but having someone with so much experience and quality will surely help the Nerazzurri. Also, Joaquin Correa is on his way out to join Marseille on loan initially. So the Chilean is replacing him on the roster. With Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and Marko Arnautovic already present, cementing a starting spot will be difficult.

A look at Sanchez's career stats (part 1)

Sanchez started his career at Chilean top-tier outfit Cobreloa. He played 50 matches and scored 12 goals. He joined Colo-Colo and slammed home nine goals in 49 appearances. He moved to River Plate and played 31 matches (4 goals). In 2008, he joined Udinese and netted 21 goals in 112 matches. He joined Barcelona in 2011 and he scored 47 times in 114 appearances.

A look at Sanchez's career stats (part 2)

Sanchez moved to the Premier League in 2014 joining Arsenal. He played 166 matches and netted 80 goals across four seasons. He then joined Manchester United where he netted five goals in 45 matches. Sanchez moved to Inter initially on loan, but later he joined permanently. He scored 20 goals in 109 matches. Last season at Marseille, he compiled 18 goals in 44 matches.

Breaking down Sanchez's numbers in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season

Sanchez had a decent season as he scored 14 goals and provided three assists from the 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season. As per Opta, he completed 672 out of 886 attempted passes, clocking 75.85% passing accuracy. Out of his 48 shots (excluding blocks), 32 were on target. Sanchez created 55 chances. He completed 43 take-ons and made 27 tackles.

His stats for Inter Milan from the first stint

Sanchez managed 20 goals and 18 assists during his maiden Inter stint. He featured in 79 Serie A matches for the Nerazzurri and scored 16 goals. The forward netted once in 12 UEFA Champions League fixtures while going blank in five Europa League matches. He found the net twice in 12 Coppa Italia matches. Sanchez also scored a goal in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Sanchez has tasted a lot of success

Colo-Colo: Premiera Division de Chile 2006 Clausura, 2007 Apertura. River Plate: Argentina Primera Division 2008 Clausura. Barcelona: La Liga (2012-13), Copa del Rey (2011-12), Supercopa de Espana (2011, 2013), UEFA Super Cup (2011), FIFA Club World Cup (2011). Arsenal: FA Cup (2014-15, 2016-17), FA Community Shield (2014). Inter Milan: Serie A (2020-21), Coppa Italia (2021-22), Supercoppa Italiana (2021), Europa League runners-up (2019-20).

Chile's highest goal-scorer

The 34-year-old forward has amassed 50 goals for Chile in 152 appearances. Sanchez is the highest goal-scorer. He also has joint-most appearances for Chile tied with Gary Medel. He has won the Copa America (2015, 2016) with Chile. He made his international debut against NZ in April 2006 and scored his first international goal in a 2-1 defeat against Switzerland in September 2007.

