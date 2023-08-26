Manchester United: Decoding their injury troubles in 2023-24 season

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 26, 2023 | 04:05 pm 3 min read

Manchester United's new signing Mason Mount suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham

Manchester United had a scrappy start to their Premier League season with a smash-and-grab 1-0 win over Wolves. However, they weren't second time lucky as Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur. With plenty of injury concerns in key positions, wavering form, and a moderate start to the season, United are in a major fiasco. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The list of injured players has increased substantially with Mason Mount and Luke Shaw getting sidelined. Shaw has suffered a muscle injury and as per reports, he will be out of action for a considerable period. Whereas, Mount also suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham and will be out for some time. Besides, United are also without several other key players with injuries.

United's both left-backs are out injured

Shaw is set for an extended period on the sidelines. He will miss England's games against Ukraine and Scotland next month. Fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia is also out and a return date is unknown. Meanwhile, Brandon Williams has been loaned to Championship side Ipswich Town. United are now short of left-backs and face a test with tricky fixtures on their way.

A poor start to Mount's Manchester United journey

﻿Manchester United signed Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m (£60m with add-ons). However, the English midfielder has flattered to deceive in both the matches against Wolves and Spurs. He even suffered a hamstring injury in the Tottenham game. As per some reports, he may be out for six weeks. Hence, Ten Hag may sign another midfielder before the transfer window closes next week.

Hojlund making gradual progress

Ten Hag has assured that their new signing Rasmus Hojlund is making a good recovery from his back injury. He may be available from September. The youngster joined the club for £72m but he is yet to make his debut. United desperately need a focal point in attack and Hojlund is supposed to fulfill that role for the Red Devils.

Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are also out injured

United's rising sensation in midfield, Kobbie Mainoo could be an option for Ten Hag this season. The 18-year-old has shown promise in the pre-season and will be in the manager's plans once he recovers from his ankle injury in October. Similarly, Amad Diallo sustained a knee injury during the preseason. He will also be out till October at the very least.

Tom Heaton suffered a calf injury

Veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton suffered a calf injury during training ahead of the season opener against Wolves. As per reports he will miss several weeks but should return in September. United are in a tight spot with backup custodian Dean Henderson set to be sold.

Manchester United lack cohesion and look fatigued

United lacked the energy and the cohesion in midfield in the first two matches. Both times their opponents ran the show in the middle. United were exposed and easily run down by Wolves and Spurs. Also, defensively they have been caught out. In the front, their attackers have been sheepish and impotent. Playing Marcus Rashford as a number nine isn't working out.

Manchester United host Nottingham Forest

The Red Devils will look to bounce back against Nottingham Forest in the next Premier League game on August 26. They have won all of their last 10 meeting against Nottingham in all competitions. United will aim for their consecutive eighth Premier League home win.

