David Raya vs Aaron Ramsdale: Decoding their Premier League stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 15, 2023 | 10:09 pm 2 min read

Several pundits feel Arsenal have caused an issue by signing Raya as he won't settle in to be number two

Arsenal have brought in Brentford keeper David Raya on a £3m season-long loan with the option to make the move permanent for £27m. Raya was superb for the Bees last term, helping his side to their highest league finish since 1938. However, in Ramsdale, Arsenal have a serious keeper with plenty of pedigree. Here we provide their statistical comparison in the Premier League.

Why does this story matter?

Arsenal have two keepers who can challenge each other for the number one spot. Perhaps, one could see Ramsdale lead the show in the Premier League with Raya being given a run in cup competitions. Meanwhile, several pundits feel Arsenal have caused an issue by signing Raya as he won't settle in to be number two and that it's not fair on Ramsdale.

Ramsdale's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Ramsdale played all of Arsenal's 38 Premier League matches last season. He kept 14 clean sheets and conceded 43 goals. As per Opta, Ramsdale made 95 saves, including 72 from inside the box. He had a save percentage of 78.84. Ramsdale had a 63.38% pass accuracy, completing 592 passes out of 934 attempts.

Raya's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Raya played all of Brentford's 38 Premier League matches last season. He kept 12 clean sheets and conceded 46 goals. As per Opta, Raya made a league record 154 saves, including 90 from inside the box. He had a save percentage of 77.00. Raya had a 60.75% pass accuracy, completing 896 passes out of 1,475 attempts.

Ramsdale's Premier League career in numbers

Ramsdale has made 148 Premier League appearances, including 37 for Bournemouth and 38 for Sheffield United. He has kept 36 clean sheets in total, besides conceding 208 goals. He has had five errors leading to a goal. Ramsdale has made 462 saves, including one penalty.

Raya's Premier League career in numbers

Raya has made 62 Premier League appearances. He has kept 20 clean sheets in total, besides conceding 73 goals. He has had two errors leading to a goal. Raya has made 232 saves and is yet to save a penalty.

