Brentford goalkeeper Raya completes Arsenal loan move: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 15, 2023 | 07:48 pm 2 min read

Raya has featured 162 appearances for Brentford FC (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Spanish goalkeeper David Raya has joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford for an initial £3m with an option to buy for £27m next summer. Raya's exceptional performances last season attracted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's interest and therefore he went in for the custodian. It will be a massive step up for the 27-year-old who will compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No. 1 spot.

Why does this story matter?

Raya was undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season for Brentford. Therefore his arrival will only solidify Arsenal at the back. As per Sky Sports, the £27m option could become an obligation depending if certain conditions are met. Raya has also extended his contract with Brentford by two years, with a club option for an additional 12 months.

A look at Raya's career stats

Raya started his career at Blackburn Rovers youth academy and represented the Under-21 team 35 times keeping six clean sheets. He represented the National League outfit Southport FC 20 times registering six clean sheets on loan. In total, Raya played 108 matches for the Blackburn Rovers senior team keeping 32 clean sheets. Lastly, he has featured 162 matches for Brentford, keeping 54 clean sheets.

Breaking down Raya's numbers from 2022-23 Premier League

Raya had a fantastic 2022-23 Premier League and helped Brentford finish in a very credible ninth position. The Spaniard played all 38 matches last season and conceded 46 goals. As per Opta, he completed 896 passes out of a total of 1,475 passes attempted with a passing accuracy of 60.75%. Raya made 154 saves, including 90 from inside the box.

Raya recorded these stats in 2022-23 Premier League

Raya registered 12 clean sheets and his tally of 154 saves was the highest in the league last season. As per Sky Sports, he saved 64 shots from outside the box, more than any other goalie. Raya led the Premier League charts in touches (1,882) and long passes completed (410). He caught 50 crosses (second-highest).

Raya has made two appearances for Spain

Raya's spectacular performances didn't evade the eyes of Spanish national team manager Luis de la Fuente. Raya won his maiden international cap in March 2022 in a 2-1 win over Albania in a friendly match. He was part of Spain's Nations League-winning team (2022-23).

