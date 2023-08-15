Stokes to return for ODI World Cup: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 15, 2023 | 07:35 pm 3 min read

Ben Stokes has featured in 105 ODI matches for England (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to return to the ODI team for the upcoming 2023 World Cup in India. Stokes announced his retirement in July 2022, but he is ready to come back to help England retain their crown in October-November. England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler are confident of the 32-year-old's return to ODI cricket. We decode his stats

Why does this story matter?

Stokes was England's man of the match in the 2019 ODI World Cup final against New Zealand. England won that match dramatically in Super Over. If Stokes returns, he will be key to England's plans adding depth and much-needed experience. Due to his knee issue, we may not see him bowl much. There are chances that he may play as a specialist batter.

A look at his ODI numbers

In 105 ODI matches that Stokes have featured, he has hammered 2,924 runs at an average of 38.98. The 32-year-old has smoked 21 fifties and three hundreds in this format. With the ball, he has snapped up 74 wickets at an average of 42.39. Stokes owns an economy rate of 6.05. His solitary five-wicket haul (5/61) came against Australia at Southampton in 2013.

A look at his List A numbers

Stokes has stellar numbers in List A cricket. The pace-bowling all-rounder has amassed 4,825 runs in 176 List A matches at an average of 37.11. The 32-year-old tallied 28 fifties and seven hundreds. He has also scalped 138 wickets in List A format at an average of 33.50. Stokes owns an economy rate of 5.79 while scalping a solitary five-wicket haul.

A look at his numbers in ODI World Cup

Stokes has been a clutch player for England in the ODI World Cup clashes. He has featured in 11 ODI World Cup matches, scoring 465 runs at an impressive average of 66.42. Stokes has slammed five fifties in those matches. The 32-year-old has also scalped seven wickets at 35.14. His best figures of 3/23 came against Bangladesh in the 2019 World Cup in Cardiff.

Stokes averages 49.27 in Asia (ODIs)

Stokes has a great record in Asia and is a reliable batter in spin-friendly conditions. In Asia, he has compiled 542 runs in 14 ODIs at 49.27. The 32-year-old has scored 255 runs in six ODIs in India at 51, slamming three fifties.

England selectors to announce team for ODI series

As per ESPNCricinfo, England selectors may release their team tomorrow for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against NZ and Ireland. They will look to unleash a full-strength team and may also test their depth here and there. They may also announce the provisional team for the World Cup, which teams need to announce by September 5. Teams can make changes till September 28.

