Italy national football team: Top contenders to replace Roberto Mancini

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha August 15, 2023 | 06:16 pm 3 min read

Luciano Spalletti won the Serie A title with Napoli last season (Photo credit: Twitter/@sscnapoli)

Roberto Mancini shockingly resigned from his position as Italy's manager which leaves the Azzurri without a coach 10 months ahead of the 2024 Euros. Mancini held office for five long years and helped Italy win the Euros in 2021 but they also failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here are the tacticians who can be Mancini's successor.

A replacement will be named soon: Italian Football Federation

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) assured that Mancini's successor will be named very soon. They also released a statement announcing Mancini's resignation. "The Italian Football Federation announces that it has taken note of the resignation of Roberto Mancini from the position of coach of the Italian national team, received late yesterday evening." The federation needs to act quickly with crucial matches lineup up.

The return of Antonio Conte

Former Italy manager Antonio Conte is one of the popular names to succeed Mancini. Conte has proven his mettle as a coach all over the world and has managed the Azzurri from 2014 to 2016 and led them to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Euros. He has won league titles with Juventus, Inter Milan, and Chelsea and can be a great option for Italy.

Former captain Cannavaro may step up

One of the best defenders of his time, Fabio Cannavaro is one of the three defenders to win the Ballon d'Or. The former Italy captain led his team to the 2006 World Cup and was an outstanding leader. However, as a coach, he hasn't proven his credentials just yet. Recently, he was sacked by Benevento and succeeding Mancini will be too big a step.

Luciano Spalletti can be an option

Luciano Spalletti ended Napoli's 33-year wait for the Serie A last season. However, he handed in his resignation right after stating that he needs a break after an emotional season. Spalletti plays good attacking football which will benefit the Azzurri if he takes over. He has tasted success during his tenures with Roma, Napoli, and Zenit St. Petersburg. He could replicate that success internationally.

De Rossi knows the team inside out

Former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi was Mancini's assistant coach for a brief period and understands the team dynamic. Known for his loyalty to Roma and great leadership skills, De Rossi hasn't yet made a name for himself in coaching. He was appointed as the manager of Serie B outfit SPAL in 2022 but was sacked months later after the team finished 18th.

