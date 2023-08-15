Harry Maguire's move to West Ham stalls: Here's the scenario

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 15, 2023 | 06:10 pm 2 min read

West Ham United are said to be looking at alternatives as Harry Maguire's move from Manchester United has stalled (Photo credit: Twitter/@HarryMaguire93)

West Ham United are said to be looking at alternatives as Harry Maguire's move from Manchester United has stalled. As per reports, the deal has stalled due to uncertainty over whether the defender is prepared to join the club. West Ham have received no word back from Maguire about when the deal can be completed as his exit has not been resolved. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Maguire was relieved of his Manchester United captaincy duties last month. Maguire, who played a bit-part role in Erik ten Hag's debut season, is likely to leave the club. He was an unused substitute in United's opening match versus Wolves in the Premier League 2023-24 season. Earlier this month, West Ham agreed a £30m deal with United for Maguire but things haven't moved on.

West Ham will look at other options

West Ham had a feeling Maguire was willing to make the move to the London Stadium with personal terms not expected to be a problem. However, United want a defender ready before allowing Maguire to leave. Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard remains a priority. West Ham are still interested in the player but will look at other options for the time being.

Erik ten Hag has shared his views on Maguire

United manager Ten Hag has said Maguire is free to leave United if he cannot fight for his place in the team. However, the manager also said there is a place for Maguire in the squad, saying he has to prove his mettle.The Dutchman said he is happy with Maguire and he needs high-profile players in the squad for internal competition for places.

Situation for Manchester United

As per Sky Sports, the development of Maguire could have implications for United's incomings. The club has held talks with Bayern Munich about potentially signing defender Pavard. Moreover, it's viewed that any outlays will likely depend on departures. Pavard can join only if Maguire leaves.

