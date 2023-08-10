Real Madrid make contact with David de Gea: Details here

Sports

Real Madrid make contact with David de Gea: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 10, 2023 | 08:57 pm 3 min read

Real Madrid have made contact with former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury (Photo credit: Twitter/@D_DeGea)

Real Madrid have made contact with former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury, as per Sky Sports. De Gea is available as a free agent following his exit from United this summer. The Spaniard hasn't found a club yet and Real could cash in. Besides De Gea, Los Blancos are also monitoring Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's situation.

Why does this story matter?

De Gea left United as a free agent after 12 seasons at Old Trafford. The 32-year-old's contract with United expired at the end of June. Both parties failed to agree on a new deal agreed despite talks that took place throughout the season. United then signed Andre Onana from Manchester United. There has been interest from Saudi Arabian clubs but nothing concrete.

What has happened to Courtois?

Courtois has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is likely to miss the majority of the season, handing Real a major blow. He will undergo surgery in the coming days. The 31-year-old has made 230 appearances for Real since joining from Chelsea in August 2018. He was named the best goalkeeper in the world at last year's Ballon d'Or awards.

Real could use De Gea's expertise

Real could use De Gea's experience and prowess to go ahead this season. De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove award last season (17 clean sheets). Real could be tempted to offer De Gea a year's contract and make progress from there.

De Gea's overall Premier League numbers

De Gea made 415 appearances for United in the Premier League. He clocked 147 clean sheets and conceded 446 goals. He has the fourth-highest number of clean sheets in Premier League history after Petr Cech (202), David James (169), and Mark Schwarzer (152). De Gea's 1,157 saves is the second-highest after Foster (1,248). He also had 17 errors leading to a goal.

Breaking down De Gea's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

In the Premier League 2022-23 season, DDG made 38 appearances, keeping the highest number of clean sheets (17). He made 101 saves. De Gea made a pass completion of 68.33%. He managed 1,371 passes. De Gea conceded 43 goals, besides making 27 clearances and winning five aerial battles. He had two errors leading to a goal and saved one penalty.

Most clean sheets for Manchester United

De Gea made more appearances in the PFA Team of the Year than any other goalkeeper in Premier League history (5). He has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Manchester United's history (190). He won two Premier League Golden Glove awards and one Save of the Month award in 2022-23. He also won one Premier League Player of the Month award.

Poll Should Real Madrid sign David de Gea?

Share this timeline