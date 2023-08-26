Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham blank Bournemouth 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 26, 2023 | 07:22 pm 2 min read

Spurs were by far the superior side as James Maddison led the charge (Photo credit: Twitter/@spursofficial)

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League 2023-24 season, picking up a second successive win. After drawing 2-2 versus Brentford, Spurs humbled Manchester United 2-0 and have now beaten Bournemouth by the same margin. Spurs were by far the superior side as James Maddison led the charge. Dejan Kulusevski scored his side's second goal in the 63rd minute.

How did the match pan out?

Maddison was the difference in the first half, converting Pape Matar Sarr's excellent pass for the goal. He also caused the Cherries all kinds of problems with his all-round skills. In the second half, Bournemouth came out well and probed for an equalizer. But it was Spurs who scored the second and put pressure on the hosts. Spurs kept themselves sorted post that.

Maddison shines for Spurs once again

As per Opta, Maddison has been involved in 18 goals in his last 20 away Premier League appearances (9 goals, 9 assists), scoring one and assisting two in two away games for Spurs. In 166 Premier League matches, Maddison now has 44 goals, first for Spurs. He also has 34 assists. In the ongoing season, he has two assists and a goal.

Here are the match stats

Spurs clocked 17 attempts, managing six shots on target. Bournemouth had 10 attempts, clocking three shots on target. Spurs had more possession, managing 58% with a pass accuracy of 88%. Bournemouth earned six corners to Spurs's two.

A look at the key stats registered

As per Opta, this is the third successive season in which Spurs have gone unbeaten in their first three games. For the third time since the 1992-93 season, Spurs have scored twice in their opening three games. Spurs managed their first clean sheet away from home after nine league matches. Bournemouth have conceded the opening goal in 25 matches since start of 2022-23 (highest).

