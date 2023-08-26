FIFA suspends Spanish FA boss Luis Rubiales: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 26, 2023 | 06:34 pm 3 min read

Football governing body FIFA has provisionally suspended Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales

Football governing body FIFA has provisionally suspended Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales. On Friday, reports came in that Rubiales resigned from his post after immense political pressure within Spain. However, Rubiales was adamant he wouldn't resign. Rubiales came under scanner after he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's 1-0 victory over England in the Women's World Cup final last week.

What was the incident during the Women's WC final?

Rubiales was in the VIP area of Stadium Australia where he did the controversial celebration after the game ended. Notably, he was standing near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter. He then kissed Hermoso after she received the winner's medal on the podium. The clips of these incidents went viral on social media and needless to mention, Rubiales's behavior was heavily criticized.

'This suspension, which will be effective as of today'

FIFA issued a statement, saying it has opted to "provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level". Earlier, FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old on Friday. "This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings," Fifa added.

Rubiales refused to step down as Spanish FA president

On Friday, Rubiales refused to step down. "I will not resign, I will not resign," he told an extraordinary general assembly called by the federation. "A social assassination is taking place." Before that Spanish publication, Marca stated Rubiales would be stepping down on Friday before journalist Colin Miller said Rubiales was gone and Pedro Rocha was the new president of the Federation.

I don't deserve this manhunt I have been suffering: Rubiales

"I'm ready to be vilified to defend my ideals," Rubiales added. "I don't deserve this manhunt I have been suffering." "I want to apologise without reservation for everything that happened in the box when in a moment of euphoria I grabbed that part of my body that you have already seen." Rubiales also said he has to apologize to everyone who felt offended.

Rubiales accused Hermoso of lying

Rubiales accused Spanish player Hermoso of lying by saying she did not consent to being kissed by him. Meanwhile, the federation also threatened legal action to defend Rubiales. Rubiales said in a statement, "At no time did I consent to the kiss." "I won't tolerate having my word doubted, much less have people inventing things that I didn't say."

Spanish Football Federation also threatened to sue players

The Spanish Football Federation also threatened to sue the 79 women's football players who signed a letter in which they refused to play for their country as long as Rubiales remained in his post. In a statement, the federation said it would take the "necessary legal action" and told the players that "playing for the national team is an obligation".

RFEF issued a statement on Hermoso

Shortly after the incident of Hermoso's statement, the RFEF issued a statement in which the player purportedly said the kiss was consensual and that she and Rubiales enjoyed a close relationship. A report by the Madrid-based sports website Relevo said the federation had coerced her into making the statement. When quizzed by the Associated Press, RFEF denied the same.

FIFA orders Rubiales and RFEF to refrain from contacting Hermoso

As per BBC, FIFA has also ordered Rubiales or any RFEF representative to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso, 33. Meanwhile, the RFEF said it had tried to contact Hermoso, who is Spain's leading women's goalscorer but had "been unsuccessful at all times".

