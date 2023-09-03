Asia Cup, India vs Nepal: Preview, stats, and Dream11 prediction

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 03, 2023 | 11:20 am 2 min read

India and Nepal have never met in international cricket before (Source: X/@ICC)

Match 5 of the 2023 Asia Cup sees the battle between India and Nepal on Monday (September 4). The two sides are set to meet for the first time in international cricket. While Nepal lost to Pakistan by 238 runs in the tournament opener, India's opener against the Men in Green got washed out due to rain. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host this contest. The conditions here have been overcast in recent days and hence, pacers can get assistance with the new ball. The track will ease out for batting as the match progresses. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app. The contest has a start time of 3:00pm IST.

Can Nepal cause an upset?

Notably, the winner of this contest will advance to the Super-four stage while the loser will get eliminated. India will start as favorites. Their batters have a great chance to score some big runs ahead of the next stage. The Men in Blue suffered a top-order collapse against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Nepal, who surrendered against Pakistan, would like to display a better show.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Nepal (Probable XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Rohit Paudel (C), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Here are the key performers

Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) rescued India following a top-order collapse against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 15 wickets in five ODIs in Sri Lanka. With 238 runs in four, Kushal Malla was Nepal's highest run-getter at the 2023 Men's Premier Cup (SR: 155.55). Among bowlers with at least 50 ODI wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane (17.71) has the best average.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ishan Kishan, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (C), Kushal Malla, Hardik Pandya (VC), Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ishan Kishan, Kushal Bhurtel, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Kushal Malla, Hardik Pandya (VC), Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (C).

