Who is England pacer Gus Atkinson? Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 03, 2023 | 09:34 am 3 min read

Atkinson claimed four wickets on T20I debut (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Gus Atkinson scripted history on Friday (September 1) by recording the best figures by an England bowler on T20I debut. The right-arm pacer made the ball talk and returned with 4/20 in 2.5 overs in the second T20I versus New Zealand. His efforts meant the Kiwis were bundled out for a paltry 103. England won by 95 runs. Here we present Atkinson's stats.

A fiery spell from Atkinson

Chasing 199 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, the Kiwis never really looked in the hunt as wickets fell at regular intervals. Atkinson dismissed the dangerous Devon Conway (2) in his first over before getting the better of the well-set Tim Seifert (39). He then dismissed Tim Southee (8) and Lockie Ferguson (0) off successive deliveries, powering his side over the line.

Best figures by an England bowler on debut

Atkinson became just the second England bowler after Jon Lewis to claim four-wickets on T20I debut. The latter returned with 4/24 versus Australia in 2005. The 25-year-old also became the second player after Australia's Michael Kasprowicz to take four wickets versus NZ on T20I debut. Kasprowicz claimed 4/29 back in 2005.

Included in England's provisional World Cup squad

Meanwhile, Atkinson is a right-arm pacer who represents Surrey in domestic cricket. Notably, he has been included in England's provisional 15-member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November. Atkinson can constantly clock over 145 KPH and his variations make him an even greater asset. He is likely to make his ODI debut in the 50-over leg of the ongoing series against NZ.

Luke Wright backs Atkinson to shine at the international level

Luke Wright, England's National Selector, believes Atkinson would be a "real asset" for England. "First and foremost, Gus deserves to be in there," Wright said while announcing the WC squad. "I'm sure everyone's been watching him, he's hugely exciting and he's been outstanding, not just in the Hundred but also how he's gone in the Blast.

Instrumental to Oval Invincibles's triumph

Atkinson was instrumental to Oval Invincibles's triumph in the recently-concluded The Hundred 2023. With 10 wickets in six games at 17.1, Atkinson was Invincibles's second-highest wicket-taker at the event, only behind leg-spinner Nathan Sowter (11). His economy rate of 9 in the season seems decent as he constantly operated in the end overs.

Here are his overall numbers

Atkinson has raced to 60 wickets in 44 T20 games with his economy rate reading 8.69. The tally includes three four-fers. He has returned with five wickets in a couple of List A matches. Atkinson claimed four wickets on his List A debut against Yorkshire in 2021. In First Class cricket, he owns 45 wickets in 14 games at 26.64 (5W: 1).

