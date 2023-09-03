Durand Cup final: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan lock horns

Durand Cup final: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan lock horns

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 03, 2023 | 12:12 am 3 min read

Both teams will look to win their 17th Durand Cup honor (Photo credit: X/@ISL)

The stage is set for a high-octane 2023 Durand Cup final between the two football powerhouses. It will be the battle of bragging rights and also for the trophy, as East Bengal will lock horns against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant on September 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium. Both teams will look to put their best foot forward in the title clash.

Match venue, timing and streaming details

The 2023 Durand Cup final will be held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on September 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:00pm IST. Sony Sports Network will telecast the historic clash live on television while fans can enjoy the live-streaming on SonyLIV (paid subscription) and also on Jio TV.

They have faced each other in 11 Durand Cup finals

The Red and Golds and the Mariners have featured in 11 Durand Cup finals to date. In two instances the organizers announced them as joint-winners (1960 and 1982). East Bengal have the upper hand with five wins over their arch-rivals in the Durand Cup final. While Mohun Bagan has settled for four victories. The last time they met in the finals was in 2004.

A look at East Bengal's journey to the finals

East Bengal started with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh Army but they roared back with 1-0 wins over MBSG and Punjab FC and ended up topping the group. They edged past Gokulam Kerala 2-1 in the quarterfinals before playing a cracker of a semi-final against NorthEast United. The Red and Golds were 2-0 down and they clawed their way back and won on penalties.

A look at MBSG's journey to the finals

The Mariners kick-started their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Bangladesh Army before humbling Punjab FC 2-0. However, they lost the Kolkata Derby 1-0 against East Bengal and finished second in their group. However, they were one of the best second-placed teams to progress through. MBSG smashed 3-1 against Mumbai City in the quarters and edged past FC Goa 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Battle of two Spanish coaches

Carles Cuadrat has changed East Bengal's fortunes in a couple of months in charge. The Spaniard has implemented his pragmatic style and the players have done full justice to it with some exceptional performances. Meanwhile, Juan Ferrando's MBSG have some sensational players, who on their day can take the match away against any opponent. The Mariners will aim for redemption for the last derby.

A look at the two probable lineups

East Bengal Probable XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (Gk), Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Jordan Elsey, Harmanjot Khabra, Mandar Rao Dessai, Saul Crespo, Borja Herrera, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar and Javier Siverio. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Probable XI: Vishal Kaith (Gk), Subhashish Bose, Hector Yuste, Anwar Ali, Manvir Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Hugo Boumous, Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos.

Here are the key players

Nandhakumar has scored two crucial goals in five matches. He scored the solitary goal in the last Derby. Anwar has been brilliant for MBSG in defense throughout the Durand Cup campaign. Manvir has netted two goals in five matches in the Durand Cup. He scored a goal in the quarters against Mumbai. Siverio has scored two goals in the tournament and will be crucial.

Both teams aiming to win their 17th Durand Cup title

Both the Kolkata giants are tied with 16 Durand Cup titles. They hold the joint-highest record in the tournament. EB won their last Durand Cup in 2004, beating Mohun Bagan in the finals. Meanwhile, the Mariners won their last Durand Cup in 2000 (golden goal).

