US Open: Aryna Sabalenka claims this massive WTA Tour record

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 03, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Women's singles number two seed Aryna Sabalenka has registered her most wins in a season on the WTA Tour (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Women's singles number two seed Aryna Sabalenka has registered her most wins in a season on the WTA Tour. Sabalenka enjoyed a dominating 6-1, 6-1 win over Clara Burel in an hour to book her place in the US Open fourth round. Sabalenka has now set up a fourth-round meeting with Daria Kasatkina, who tamed Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4. Here are the stats.

Most wins in a single season

Sabalenka has clocker her most wins in a single season on the WTA Tour by winning her 47th match this season. As per Opta, her previous best record was 46 wins in 2018. Sabalenka now owns a 47-10 win-loss record this year. Notably, she is 20-2 at Grand Slams this year. She won the Australian Open before clocking semi-final appearances in Paris and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka picks up her 18th win at the US Open

Sabalenka has raced to an 18-5 win-loss record at the US Open. Overall, her Grand Slams win-loss record tally is 56-21. Before this, Sabalenka reached successive US Open semi-finals. She has reached the fourth round for the fourth time.

Sabalenka to face Kasatkina next

Sabalenka will next face No. 13 seed Kasatkina, who defeated qualifier Minnen in 1 hour and 28 minutes to reach the fourth round in Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2017. Sabalenka owns a 4-2 record over Kasatkina, including a 6-3, 6-3 win in the Cincinnati third round two weeks ago.

Key results from women's 3rd round matches

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina suffered a stunning exit in the hands of Sorana Cirstea. Rybakina lost 3-6, 7-6, 4-6. 15th seed Belinda Bencic continued with her resurgence. She overcame Zhu Lin 7-6, 2-6, 6-3. Sixth seed Coco Gauff also progressed after beating Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0. Earlier, Caroline Wozniacki progressed as well, taking down Jennifer Brady in three sets.

