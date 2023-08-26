Manchester United win dramatic five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest: Stats

Sports

Manchester United win dramatic five-goal thriller against Nottingham Forest: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 26, 2023 | 09:41 pm 3 min read

Manchester United registered their second win of the 2023-24 Premier League season (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United scripted a dramatic comeback to thwart 10-men Nottingham Forest 3-2 on matchday three of the 2023-24 Premier League at Old Trafford. Forest had a 2-0 lead just inside four minutes courtesy of goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Wily Boly. However, the hosts retaliated with strikes from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes to bag all three points.

Awoniyi scripts this Premier League record

Nigerian striker Awoniyi has been in splendid form for Nottingham Forest. As per Squawka, he became the first Nottingham Forest player to score in seven consecutive Premier League matches. He scored in the last four league matches last season and started with a goal each in the first three matches of the 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old scored 10 Premier League goals last season.

Bruno Fernandes ran the show for United

United equalized in the second half when Fernandes provided an assist for Casemiro. It was Fernandes' 34th Premier League assist as he overtook Roy Keane and Mark Hughes. As per Squawka, he became the first player to create 10-plus chances in the 2023-24 Premier League. He converted from the spot, handed United the lead and scored his 45th Premier League goal, overtaking Ilkay Gundogan.

Fernandes registers this Premier League record

As per Opta, since Fernandes's Premier League debut in February 2020, no other player has scored and assisted more in different games of the competition than the Portugal international. He has had goal involvements in 12 different league matches.

A look at the match summary

Forest were off to a dream start as Awoniyi and Boly handed a 2-0 lead. However, Eriksen managed to pull one back in the first half. United equalized in the 52nd minute when Casemiro headed home from a Fernandes assist. To increase Forest's misery, Joe Worrall was given marching orders. Later, Danilo brought Marcus Rashford to the ground and Fernandes converted the spot-kick.

A look at the key stats

Manchester United attempted 18 shots and nine were on target. Whereas, Nottingham Forest only managed nine shots and only four were on target. In terms of possession, the hosts clocked 67% and completed 625 passes at 86% passing accuracy. They also won 11 corners.

More match stats

As per Opta, United have won 13 Premier League games when they were two or more goals down, more than any other team in the league's history. The Red Devils have now won their last 11 meetings against Nottingham Forest. They won all four matches last season. Erik ten Hag's men are now unbeaten in their last 20 Premier League games at Old Trafford.

Eriksen and Casemiro register these stats

Eriksen slammed home his 54th Premier League goal and only his second league goal for Manchester United. The Danish midfielder has overtaken Diego Costa, Gareth Bale, and Javier Hernandez's Premier League goals tally. Whereas, Casemiro scored his fifth Premier League goal for Manchester United. Overall, this was the Brazilian midfielder's eighth goal for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Contrasting records for the two clubs

Forest were two-nil ahead in three minutes and 47 seconds. It's the earliest into a PL match United have gone two goals behind. Meanwhile, it was also the earliest a team went ahead by two goals since United themselves against Leeds in December 2020.

Share this timeline