Tejashwi Yadav gets ECI notice over 'deleted' name from rolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. The commission sought clarification on his claim that his name was deleted from Bihar 's electoral roll. The ECI asked Yadav to provide details of the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number he mentioned in a recent press conference. This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused him of illegally holding two voter ID cards.

Official communication Yadav's name still on draft voter list: ECI In its notice, the ECI informed Yadav that his name is still on the draft voter list. It is listed at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 (Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University). The EPIC number associated with this entry is RAB0456228. However, Yadav had claimed his EPIC number was RAB2916120, which according to preliminary investigation does not appear to be officially issued.

Political fallout BJP accuses Yadav of committing crime The BJP has accused Yadav of committing a crime by holding two voter IDs. The party pointed out that the EPIC number he mentioned was different from the one he officially carries. "The Congress and RJD have been thoroughly exposed. Did you (Yadav) lie under oath? Did you present wrong facts to the Election Commission?" asked BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press conference.