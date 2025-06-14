What's the story

The October 2023 derailment of the North-East Express at Raghunathpur Station in Bihar was caused by a failure to promptly detect rail flaws, a final investigation report revealed.

The report, by Suvomoy Mitra, the then Commissioner of Railway Safety (Eastern Circle), stated that stricter monitoring is needed in controlling processes involved in rail manufacturing.

At least four people died and several others were injured in the incident.