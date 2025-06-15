Amethi: Five killed as ambulance hits parked jeep
What's the story
In a tragic incident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, five people were killed when an ambulance rammed into a parked jeep early Sunday morning.
The accident occurred around 5:30am as the ambulance was transporting the body of Ashok Kumar Sharma, a construction worker who died in a road accident in Gurugram the previous day.
Other than the five deceased, one person was critically injured.
Collision details
Jeep had stopped for a puncture repair
The jeep had stopped at a roadside shop for a puncture repair when the ambulance hit it from behind.
The ambulance was on its way from Nuh in Haryana to Samastipur in Bihar.
Amethi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shailendra Kumar Singh confirmed that the deceased include Rajkumar (Sharma's son), Ravi Sharma, Phulo Sharma, the ambulance driver Sarfaraz, and helper Abid.
Shambu Rai was critically injured.
Speeding concerns
Ambulance was reportedly speeding at around 120km/h
According to the jeep driver, Vijay Singh, the ambulance was reportedly speeding at around 120km/h before losing control and crashing into the parked vehicle.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and asked officials to start relief work immediately.
The district administration has also set up a toll-free helpline for the families of victims to contact and seek information.