What's the story

In a tragic incident on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, five people were killed when an ambulance rammed into a parked jeep early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 5:30am as the ambulance was transporting the body of Ashok Kumar Sharma, a construction worker who died in a road accident in Gurugram the previous day.

Other than the five deceased, one person was critically injured.