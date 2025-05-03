Uttar Pradesh unveils 24/7 WhatsApp chatbot for seamless transport services
What's the story
To make citizens' access to essential transport services easier, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has launched a 24/7 WhatsApp chatbot.
The new tool enables residents to handle vehicle registration, driving licenses, and challan status from the comfort of their homes, without having to visit the RTO office.
The multilingual chatbot is powered by Vahan and Sarthi databases, offering real-time, authenticated information and step-by-step guidance for services.
Digital transformation
A step toward transparent, efficient governance
Launched yesterday, this initiative is a part of Uttar Pradesh's digital transformation drive. The service intends to offer transparent and timely support to citizens on a widely used platform.
Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh stressed that the chatbot reflects the state's commitment to using technology for citizen welfare.
He added that it brings the department closer to the public and promotes transparent, efficient, and responsive governance.
Information accuracy
Real-time information and transparency
The chatbot is aimed at ending long queues and repeated visits to RTO offices for routine queries and tasks.
From checking challan details to renewing a driving license, all these can now be handled from home with just a smartphone.
The service's integration with central Vahan and Sarthi databases ensures the information shared with users is real-time and authenticated, promising accuracy.
User support
Step-by-step guidance for transport services
The chatbot comes in multiple languages, so people speaking different languages can easily access and use the service. This is particularly useful in a linguistically diverse state like Uttar Pradesh.
Apart from quick answers, the chatbot also provides step-by-step guidance for commonly used services like road tax payment, transfer of ownership, and application status tracking.
User guide
How to access the chatbot?
Transport Department officials have given instructions for citizens to begin using the chatbot.
They can save the number 8005441222 on their mobile phones and send a "Hi" message on WhatsApp.
The chatbot will instantly reply with a menu of available services, 24/7.
This initiative is likely to greatly improve citizen engagement and simplify access to essential transport services in Uttar Pradesh.