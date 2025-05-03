What's the story

To make citizens' access to essential transport services easier, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has launched a 24/7 WhatsApp chatbot.

The new tool enables residents to handle vehicle registration, driving licenses, and challan status from the comfort of their homes, without having to visit the RTO office.

The multilingual chatbot is powered by Vahan and Sarthi databases, offering real-time, authenticated information and step-by-step guidance for services.