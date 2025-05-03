How to sync your Amazon orders with Google Calendar
What's the story
Managing online orders can be a pain, particularly when it comes to remembering delivery dates.
However, by integrating your Amazon app orders with your Google Calendar, you can simplify the whole thing, ensuring you never miss an important delivery.
Here's how you can easily sync your Amazon app orders with calendar and make order management a lot easier and organized.
Step #1
Enable calendar permissions
To start syncing, make sure that the Amazon app has the required permissions to access your calendar.
Head over to the settings of your Android device, locate the Amazon app under "Apps," and enable calendar permissions.
This is an important step as it allows the app to automatically update your calendar with order details.
Step #2
Use third-party apps
Several third-party apps are available that allow syncing between Amazon orders and calendars.
These apps also tend to offer some additional features, such as notifications and reminders for upcoming deliveries.
Just research and pick an app that suits your needs best, ensuring that it works with both the Amazon app and your Android device.
Step #3
Set up IFTTT applets
IFTTT (If This Then That) is a service that connects different apps and devices through applets.
You can create an IFTTT account and set up an applet specifically for syncing Amazon orders with Google Calendar on Android.
This method automates the process by adding new events to your calendar whenever you place an order on Amazon.
Step #4
Regularly update your settings
Regular updates are crucial to maintaining seamless integration between apps. Check both the Amazon app and any third-party apps from time to time for updates in their settings or features related to syncing capabilities. Keeping everything up ensures it works smoothly without any interruptions.