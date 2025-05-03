Want to block calls using Truecaller? These tips might help
What's the story
Truecaller is the go-to app for handling calls and messages on Android. The service offers a wide range of features to help you identify unknown callers and block unwanted ones.
Notably, one of its most useful capabilities is call blocking, which can be configured according to your needs.
Let's take a look at the various call blocking customization options in Truecaller.
Block list
Customizing blocked numbers list
Truecaller lets you create your own list of numbers to block.
This way, you can manually add the phone numbers you want to avoid calls from.
Just open the block list from app's settings and add the numbers you want to block.
This makes sure that unwanted callers are blocked without any hassle.
Unknown callers
Blocking unknown numbers
For those who don't want to answer calls from unknowns at all, Truecaller has an option to automatically block those calls.
With this, any incoming call from a number not saved in your contacts would be blocked by default.
This way, you can keep telemarketers or other unwanted callers from interrupting you.
Country code filter
Blocking calls based on country code
Truecaller's country code filter lets you block calls coming from particular countries. This is especially handy for dodging international spam or scam calls.
You can choose one or more country codes you want to block and ensure that no incoming calls with those prefixes make it to your device.
Spam settings
Customizing spam detection settings
Truecaller's spam detection settings provide an additional layer of protection against unwanted callers.
Notably, you can customize these settings by choosing the level of sensitivity you want spam detection to be set at.
The app employs community-based reporting and algorithms to flag potential spam callers, keeping users mindful of suspicious numbers.
Notification control
Managing notifications for blocked calls
Along with blocking unwanted calls, Truecaller also offers options for dealing with notifications related to those blocked numbers.
You can either go for notifications when a call gets blocked or choose not to receive alerts at all.
This way, you can ensure how much information you want to receive regarding blocked interactions on your device.