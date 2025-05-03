5 great ways to use Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray feature
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video's X-Ray feature on Android app gives you insights into movies and TV shows, from cast details to trivia.
It enriches the viewing experience by letting users access this information without pausing their content.
From what we can tell, this is exactly what makes X-Ray a great feature that viewers can use to get more out of their streaming sessions.
Cast details
Access cast information instantly
The X-Ray feature gives instant access to detailed information about the cast members appearing in a scene.
Just tap on the screen while watching a movie/show, and you'll see names and photos of actors on screen.
This way, you can identify familiar faces and know more about the filmographies of your favorite actors.
Trivia insights
Explore fascinating trivia
X-Ray also offers some really intriguing trivia, be it for a specific scene or an entire movie and show.
We are talking about behind-the-scenes facts, interesting anecdotes, production details, etc., all of which make the whole experience even richer.
You get to learn something new about your favorite content without even having to pause or look somewhere else for information.
Music information
Discover soundtrack details effortlessly
For music lovers, X-Ray details soundtracks playing in movies and TV shows.
You can easily learn about the song title, artist name, and even buy the track directly from Amazon Music if you want.
This way, you can discover new music while watching your favorite films/series without any hassle.
Scene navigation
Navigate seamlessly with scene descriptions
The X-Ray feature improves scene navigation by offering short descriptions for every scene in movies or TV episodes.
With this, viewers can easily locate and rewatch their favorite moments or skip ahead in the content, without missing out on anything important from the plot.
It makes tracking the story easier, ultimately making the watching experience more fun and seamless for users.
Character insights
Enhance viewing with character bios
Not only does the X-Ray feature give instant access to cast information, it also provides detailed character bios.
These bios explore the background of key characters in the story, giving insights that would help viewers understand their motivations better.
This will make viewers even more engaged with complex narratives, making popular series all the more captivating.
It's a handy tool for those looking to explore the storyline and character development.