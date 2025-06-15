What's the story

Authorities in Ahmedabad have identified 31 victims of the recent Air India plane crash using DNA testing, an official confirmed on Sunday.

So far, 12 families have claimed the remains of their loved ones. The identification process is crucial, as many bodies are charred beyond recognition or severely damaged.

The former Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, who perished in the June 12 incident, has yet to be identified.