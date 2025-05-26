What's the story

The Worli underground metro station in Mumbai was inundated with muddy water after the city witnessed an early monsoon.

The downpour, which started on Sunday night and continued till Monday morning, led to waterlogging in several areas of the city and traffic snarls.

Visuals from the ground show the station submerged in water, with platforms also affected.

Passengers were seen wading through the flooded area with folded pants and slippers.