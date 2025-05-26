Mumbai's newly-inaugurated Worli Metro station flooded after heavy rain
The Worli underground metro station in Mumbai was inundated with muddy water after the city witnessed an early monsoon.
The downpour, which started on Sunday night and continued till Monday morning, led to waterlogging in several areas of the city and traffic snarls.
Visuals from the ground show the station submerged in water, with platforms also affected.
Passengers were seen wading through the flooded area with folded pants and slippers.
Flooding at Worli Metro Station
Monsoon impact
Early monsoon arrival causes disruptions in Mumbai
The southwest monsoon hit Maharashtra on Sunday, marking the earliest onset of the season in 35 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over coastal areas such as Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa for seven days.
In Mumbai alone, Nariman Point recorded 40mm of rain between 6:00am and 7:00am on Monday morning.
Travel chaos
Mumbai Metro services disrupted, flights delayed
The heavy rains have also affected flight services and train operations in parts of the city.
Airlines such as SpiceJet and Air India advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
The flooding at Worli station has raised concerns about infrastructure safety in extreme weather conditions.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad criticized the Mahayuti government for not ensuring passenger safety at newly inaugurated facilities like these metro stations.
Infrastructure damage
Road collapse in South Mumbai adds to monsoon woes
In another incident, a part of Kemps Corner Road in South Mumbai collapsed due to heavy rainfall.
The road has been closed for traffic movement toward Nepean Road from Kemps Corner flyover.
Commuters have been advised by authorities to take alternate routes as administration personnel are present on-site, managing the situation.