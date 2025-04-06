Probe into Kerala firm—Forced employees to crawl, lick coins
What's the story
The Kerala Labor Ministry has launched a probe against a marketing company in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district.
The action came after a video of an employee being made to crawl on all fours with a leash tied to them went viral.
Labor Minister V Sivankutty called the incident "shocking and disturbing," adding that such things shouldn't happen in Kerala.
Harassment claims
Allegations of extreme workplace harassment
Former employees have accused the company, dubbed Keltra, of putting underperformers through humiliating punishments.
These include crawling on their knees like dogs and licking coins from the floor.
The Labor Department has also started a separate probe into the allegations, based on local media reports quoting ex-employees.
Investigation details
Police investigation and management's response
Station House Officer Rajesh M K said the video was recorded by an ex-employee six months ago.
He admitted they were informed it was done as part of training. However, no formal complaint has been made yet, which is stopping them from filing a case.
The owner of the concerned firm has denied any such involvement, claiming such harassment might have happened at another company.
Commission actions
Human rights and youth commissions intervene
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken up a case based on a complaint by High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh.
The Kerala State Youth Commission has also started its own probe and has asked the District Police Chief to file a report.
Youth Commission Chairman M Shajar said legal action should be taken against such practices that are not acceptable in a civilized society.