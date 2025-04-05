What's the story

In a major development, 86 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before the Telangana Police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Saturday.

The group included 20 women cadres. The police immediately provided the former Maoists with cash assistance of ₹25,000.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting Chhattisgarh's Dantewada for a tribal cultural event then and had urged Maoists to lay down weapons and rejoin society.