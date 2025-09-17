Mustafizur Rahman claims three-fer against Afghanistan in Asia Cup: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (3/28) was the pick of the bowlers for his side versus Afghanistan in Match 9 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. The experienced left-arm specialist made the difference for his side to help Bangladesh win by 8 runs. With this win, Bangladesh have remained alive for their pursuit of Super 4 in the ongoing tournament.
Bowling
A brilliant display on offer
Mustafizur came to bowl in the final over of powerplay and he started by conceding 7 runs. It was a magical 13th over and his 2nd of the night where he condeded 2 runs and dismissed Mohammad Nabi. In the 17th over, he proved to be costly as the Afghans pushed. His final over (19th) saw him take two crucial wickets.
Information
Mustafizur Rahman races to 146 T20I wickets
Mustafizur picked three wickets for 28 runs from 4 overs. The star pacer owns 146 wickets from 116 T20Is at 20.85. Versus the Afghans, he has 9 wickets from 9 matches at 24.88, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in T20s, he owns 369 wickets at 21.41.