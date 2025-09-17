Bangladesh beat Afghanistan, remain alive in T20 Asia Cup: Stats

Bangladesh have defeated Afghanistan in Match 9 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. With this win, Bangladesh remain alive in their pursuit of progressing to the Super 4 stage from Group B. Bangladesh have completed their Group A journey with two wins from three matches. Chasing 155 runs, Afghanistan faltered despite pivotal knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai. Afghanistan 's spin duo, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan , put on a stellar show earlier, helping their team restrict Bangladesh to 154 runs.

Match details Bangladesh on top after 1st 10 overs A strong start from Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan helped Bangladesh get to a 63-run opening stand. Saif, who was brought into the side for this match, scored 30 off 28 balls. But it was Tanzid who really set the tone for the innings. He scored his seventh T20I 50 in just 28 balls, helping Bangladesh reach a strong position of 87 for one at halfway stage of their innings.

Spin dominance Bangladesh collapse in middle and death overs The middle overs proved to be Bangladesh's undoing as Afghanistan's spinners took over. Four wickets fell for 65 runs during this period, and only 30 runs were scored at the death. Noor and Rashid played a major role in this turnaround, with their exceptional bowling performance proving too much for the Bangladeshi batsmen. Towhid Hridoy's 26 and unbeaten 12-run efforts from Jaker Ali and Nurul Hasan helped Bangladesh get past 150.

Tanzid 7th fifty for Tanzid in T20Is Tanzid's knock of 52 from 31 balls had four fours and three sixes. He struck at 167.74. He has raced to 804 runs from 34 matches at 26.80. This was his 7th fifty in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter has amassed 2,110 runs overall in his T20 career. This was his 15th T20 fifty (100s: 2). He averages 29.71.

Rashid Rashid Khan averages 10.75 versus Bangladesh in T20Is Rashid chipped in with figures worth 2/26 from his 4 overs. Playing his 12th match against Bangladesh in T20Is, Rashid has raced to 24 wickets at an average of 10.75. His economy rate reads 5.60. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 6 away matches against Bangladesh (home of opposition), he owns an average of 19.71 (7 wickets). In 6 neutral venue matches, he has 17 wickets at 7.05 (4w: 2).

Record Rashid now owns the most wickets in Asia Cup T20 Rashid is now the highest wicket-taker in Men's T20 Asia Cup. He has surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In 10 matches, Rashid has 14 wickets in the Asia Cup at 18. Bhuvi picked 13 wickets in this tournament (T20 edition). Meanwhile Rashid is now the joint-most wicket-taker in Abu Dhabi (T20Is). He equaled Bilal Khan of Oman (19 wickets).

Noor Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad becomes highest T20 wicket-taker in 2025 Left-arm spinner Noor clocked 2/23 from his 4 overs. Notably, Noor has now become the highest wicket-taker this year in overall T20 cricket. He has surpassed Jason Holder. Noor has 71 wickets this year from 51 T20 matches at 18.28. These wickets have come for Afghanistan, Boost Defenders, Chennai Super Kings, Durban's Super Giants, Manchester Originals Men, and Texas Super Kings.

Chase Afghanistan falter in the chase Afghanistan were reduced to 18/2 before Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib added 33 runs. Bangladesh dismissed both batters and had the side reeling at 77/5, including the wicket of Mohammad Nabi. A 36-run stand between Azmatullah Omarzai (30) and Karim Janat (6) kept Afghanistan in the chase. Rashid also threatened with a whirlwind 20, but the Tigers kept the wickets coming. Bangladesh bowled Afghanistan out for 146 in 20 overs.

Information 100 sixes for Gurbaz in T20Is Gurbaz scored 35 runs from 31 balls. He hit 2 fours and 2 sixes. With his first six of the contest, Gurbaz attained the feat of 100 maximums in T20Is. From 73 matches, he owns 1,824 runs at 24.98. He has 101 sixes and 138 fours.

Bowling Bangladesh bowlers shine: Key stats Mustafizur Rahman picked three wickets for 28 runs from 4 overs. The star pacer owns 146 wickets from 116 T20Is at 20.85. Versus the Afghans, he has 9 wickets from 9 matches at 24.88. Taskin Ahmed picked 2/34. He now owns 98 wickets from 80 matches at 21.77. Nasum Ahmed managed 2/11 (1 maiden). In 39 matches, he owns 41 scalps at 20.51. Rishad Hossain bagged 2/18, racing to 52 scalps from 45 matches at 22.48.