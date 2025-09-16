Rashid Khan averages 10.75 versus Bangladesh in T20Is: Key stats

Rashid Khan continues to outfox Bangladesh in T20Is. The right-arm wrist-spinner chipped in with figures worth 2/26 from his 4 overs in Match 9 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi. His exploits helped Afghanistan restrict the Tigers to 154/5 in 20 overs. Fellow spinner Noor Ahmad did an able job as well. Here we present Rashid's numbers against the Tigers.

Information 2 crucial wickets for Rashid Rashid brought himself on in the 7th over after Bangladesh enjoyed a strong powerplay. He dismissed Saif Hassan (30) off the 4th ball. He was consistent and conceded just two fours as his spell progressed. In his final over, he got Shamim Hossain's wicket.

Stats 17 wickets in neutral venues against Bangladesh Playing his 12th match against Bangladesh in T20Is, Rashid has raced to 24 wickets at an average of 10.75. His economy rate reads 5.60. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 6 away matches against Bangladesh (home of opposition), he owns an average of 19.71 (7 wickets). In 6 neutral venue matches, he has 17 wickets at 7.05 (4w: 2).

Do you know? 20 wickets of Rashid against BAN have come in Asia In the UAE, Rashid has raced to 5 wickets against Bangladesh at 9.60. As many as 20 of Rashid's wickets against Bangladesh have come in Asia at 11.75.

Record Rashid now owns the most wickets in Asia Cup T20 Rashid is now the highest wicket-taker in Men's T20 Asia Cup. He has surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In 10 matches, Rashid has 14 wickets in the Asia Cup at 18. Bhuvi picked 13 wickets in this tournament (T20 edition). Meanwhile Rashid is now the joint-most wicket-taker in Abu Dhabi (T20Is). He equaled Bilal Khan of Oman (19 wickets).